Margaret “Margie” Ann Walsh, 64, of Buchanan, formerly of South Haven, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at her home.
Margaret was born on Jan. 27, 1959, to Gerald and Patricia (Patterson) Brucki in South Haven. She graduated from South Haven High School, class of 1977. Professionally, Margie served in customer service at Home Depot, Benton Harbor. On Sept. 28, 1985, she married Terry Walsh, he preceded her in death on July 1, 2022.
Margie loved crafting and was an active participant at the Buchanan Farmers Market. She had a passion for animals, but especially loved cats, owning several. Most of all, Margie cherished time spent with her family.
Margie is survived by her siblings, Mary (Jon Isom) Marr, Kristina (David) Sheehy, Katia (Skiff) Skiffington and Paul Brucki; many nieces & nephews, Jenilee, Robert Jr., Joshua, Anastasia, Amanda, Andrew, Adam, Ariel, Sam, Sarah, Martika, and Zach; and her beloved cats. In addition to her husband, Terry, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Patricia Brucki a brother, David Brucki, and a sister, Sue Ann Brucki.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 11 a.m.-2p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the South Haven Moose Lodge, 1025 E. Wells St., South Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Redbud Area Ministries or Al-Van Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.