Margaret “Midge” Valray Lewis, age 70, a winter resident of Cape Coral, Fla. for five years, formerly of South Haven and Sandusky, MI, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in her home in Cape Coral. Midge was born Oct, 11, 1950 in Sandusky to the late Laverne and Laurelie (Dutcher) Jacobi.
Midge was of Protestant faith and attended Faith Presbyterian in Cape Coral, and United Church of Christ in South Haven. She was a graduate of Sienna Heights University with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. She was a member of the Elk’s Club and Garden Club of South Haven. She was a gifted artist with a talent for weaving, spinning, jewelry making and fiber arts. She enjoyed beach combing, glass, rock and driftwood collecting. She shared her artistic talent through teaching at Kalamazoo Institute for the Arts and her friends and family every chance she could. She was a member of numerous weaving and artistic guilds in Michigan and Florida. She was a volunteer and active member of her community.
She was an avid traveler having visited countries from Ireland to Uzbekistan. She especially loved the water and enjoyed her time on her boat exploring the beaches of Florida. Midge was a devoted wife, mother and friend and always put everyone before herself. Her kind and generous spirit will be remembered by all.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Larry Lewis of Cape Coral; her three sons, Michael Lewis (Linda) of Applegate, Chris Lewis (Heather) of Cape Coral, Fla. and Nathan Lewis (Lisa) of Barrington, Ill; five grandchildren, Alexander Lewis, Nikolaus Lewis, Maxwell Lewis, Abigail Lewis and Sebastian Lewis; siblings, Jeff Jacobi (Mary) of Caseville, Lyn Jacobs of Sandusky, and Tracy Jacobi (Carla) of Caseville.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Mullins Memorial Funeral Home, Cape Coral. A celebration of life will be held at Countryside Free Methodist Church (912 Sanilac Rd., Sandusky, MI 48471) in the fellowship hall on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4 pm. Food and fellowship will follow afterward.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Al-Van Humane Society 07591 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI, the South Haven Center of Arts, 600 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI or the American Cancer Society, 4575 Via Royale, # 110, Fort Myers, FL 33919.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
