Margaret Pauline (Fagerlund) Amar a.k.a. Stina passed away Jan. 22, 2022 at River Ridge Retirement Village, South Haven.
Margaret was born March 31, 1927 in South Haven to Edith (Anderson) and Martin Fagerlund. Both her parents were Swedish which resulted in a lifetime affinity for spritz cookies and kroppkakor.
Margaret attended Central High School in South Haven. She later graduated from Michigan State College where she met her husband, Gonzalo. They were married Dec. 30, 1950 and enjoyed nearly 58 years of marriage until Gonzalo’s passing. The newly married couple lived a while in Chicago and later moved to Colombia, South America, the homeland of Gonzalo. They lived in Colombia for eight years before returning to South Haven where they stayed the remainder of their lives.
Margaret was a teacher at Colegio Nueva Granada in Colombia, and was a substitute teacher for many years with the South Haven Public Schools. Margaret and Gonzalo also operated a blueberry farm and a small business, Mapa Mundi. In her younger years Margaret was very involved with AAUW, serving as President for a term. She enjoyed travel and encouraged everyone to see the world. The library was one of her favorite places and she almost always had a book in her hand. Her laugh was contagious and made everyone around her laugh along.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Gonzalo, and her parents; brothers; John, Bill and Lawrence Fagerlund and sister, Alice Hopkins.
She is survived by sister, Dorothy Greer of New Port Richie, Fla. and daughters Marta Amar of Portland, Ore., Claudia Amar (Stephen Toneycliffe) of South Haven, Katia Amar (Joe Dubas) of South Haven and Monica Amar-Newton (Scott Newton) of Kalamazoo; grandchildren Josef Nelson, Lyndsay Ruell, Cory Ruell, Jacob Newton, Emma Toneycliffe and Kendra Newton; and three great-grandchildren: Eleanor, Simon and Henry Ruell.
No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle/Hospice at Home or South Haven Memorial Library. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence please view Margaret’s personal webpage at www.starksfh.com