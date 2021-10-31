Marge Pobuda passed away Friday Oct. 22, 2021 at the age of 84 years.
She leaves behind the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Tom Pobuda. In addition, son John Pobuda (wife Twyla) of Tucson, Ariz., daughters Katherine Blanco (husband Ben) of Virginia and Carol Clinkingbeard of Tucson, Ariz.; along with 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Marge was born in Traverse City. As a young child she moved to South Haven. In 1954 Marge met the love of her life, Tom. Marge and Tom became high school sweethearts and married in 1957. As a young married couple they packed up their car and headed west to Tucson, Ariz. The desert became their home as they grew their family and fell in love with the mountains and sunshine.
Marge was a licensed beautician as well as a ceramist. As a ceramist Marge won several awards. Tom would beam from ear to ear as he talked at art shows of the detailed and creative work Marge was known for.
Marge was adventurous and never said no to Tom and his idea of motor home travel and seeing the United States. For over 25 years they traveled coast to coast sharing stories about the history of the towns and state parks and family and friends visited.
Marge was the rock of the family and it showed with her genuine love for her family and friends.
At this time no services are planned. She is preceded into death by her father, mother and sister.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donation to Alzheimer’s Association or St Jude’s.