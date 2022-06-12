Marie Carolyn Anderson (Bosse), age 84 of South Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born in Grand Rapids, on Aug. 26, 1937, to Fred and Rylla Bosse.
Marie was the widow of her late husband, Erwin “Andy” Anderson of South Haven, and of her previous husband, Nelson Koon of Oscoda. She was the loving mother to Rob Koon and his wife Linda, Brett Koon and his wife Laura and the late Deb Manver and her husband Michael. She was the devoted grandmother to Scott Koon, Cody Koon and his wife Caitlin, Gage Koon and Maverick Koon; and loving sister to Carole Carter, Wayne Bosse and the late Lois Hundley.
Sociable, and blessed with a sharp, pragmatic mind, she served throughout her life as a committed mother, husband, grandmother, sister and friend. Born the eldest of four children, she married Nelson Koon after graduating from Godwin Heights High School. For almost 20 years, she loyally accompanied him from Air Force base to Air Force base, lovingly raising three children along the way. Later, after the Koons made the decision to stay permanently in Oscoda, she quickly became an active and important member of the community. There, she spent many years as the co-owner of Rainbow Boutique and Bridal Shop, where she was loved and respected by many as she both ran a successful business and, with love and care, skillfully created the perfect wedding for every bride-to-be.
Much later, after the loss of her husband, she married Andy in 1995 and resettled in South Haven, where she spent the rest of her life serving as a loyal and generous friend to countless residents.
During the winter months, she could be found down in Florida enjoying the beach and beautiful weather. On Sundays, she could be found at Unity Church on the Lakeshore in Douglas, greeting all who entered. On weekday mornings, she could be found enjoying a pastry and cup of decaf as she contentedly chatted with her South Haven coffee group. A lifelong lover of nature, she made the short trip down to the South Haven lighthouse on the south shore every morning, without fail, to admire her beautiful lake. But perhaps her biggest impact was made via the hours upon hours that she spent faithfully checking up on friends and family on a daily basis, whether by phone or in-person, always there to support them in their time of need. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her, and her deep commitment to family and friendship serves as a shining example to which all should aspire.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey, South Haven, Michigan. The funeral service will follow at noon. Barbara Corcoran will officiate. Donations may be made in honor of Marie to Hospice of Holland.
