Marie Mielke, 60, a lifelong resident of South Haven, was surrounded by family as she passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Marie was born Aug. 17, 1962, in Benton Harbor, to Thomas and Kay (Nower) Mielke. After graduating from South Haven High School in 1980, Marie attended Western Michigan University for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. Marie was a dedicated Catholic school teacher who taught for 27 years, including two years in Lowell and 25 years at St. Basil’s Catholic School in South Haven. After retiring from teaching, Marie worked for the South Haven Yacht Club and The Gardner Management Company.
Marie is survived by her mother, Kay Mielke, of South Haven; brothers Mark Mielke of South Haven, Mike (Tiffanni) Mielke of South Haven and Tommie (Melea) Mielke of Kalamazoo; sisters Lisa (Mike) Portolese of Mishawaka, Ind. and Karla (Lincoln) Warriner of Jackson; many beloved nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom she loved deeply. Marie is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Mielke, and her brother, Paul Mielke.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 from 4p.m.-8p.m. at the Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. A Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Mitch Pacwa and Deacon John Lohrstorfer officiating. Marie has donated her body to research at Western Michigan University. In lieu of flowers, friends can make a memorial contribution to the WMed Body Donation Program Fund, 1000 Oakland Drive, Kalamazoo, MI, 49008 or The Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation/Blessings in a Backpack, PO Box 507, South Haven, MI, 49090.
