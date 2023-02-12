Marilyn Konkle, 90, of Covert loving sister and aunt, passed away on Jan. 24, 2023.
She was born June 24, 1932, in South Haven, to Catherine (Henry) Konkle and Harold Konkle. She was raised by her mother, stepfather, Marshal Weber, and grandfather, John Weber on the family farm in West Bangor.
She attended West Brick School, graduated from Covert High School with the Class of 1951, and from Argubright Business College in Battle Creek.
She was employed as a secretary to six superintendents at Covert Public Schools, as a quality assurance consultant at the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert, and as a secretary and payroll clerk for Covert Township.
Marilyn loved to travel, visiting special friends in Japan, Washington, Maryland, North Carolina and New Mexico. She loved to cook for her family and was known for her apple pie slices. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles and play cards. Mostly, she loved her family and her home in Bangor Township, facing the Cedar Creek; watching ducks, deer and birds – especially cardinals. She was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, Lions and Pistons. She loved attending the sporting events of her nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
She is survived by her sister, Carolyn (John) Stuckum; brother, John (Julie) Weber; nieces and nephews: Palmira (Jim) Fisher, Gordon (Collette) Konkle, Gina (Ronald) Corkle, Gregory Konkle, Tracy (Shawn) Hubbell, Scott (Margaret) Weber, Dawn (Arturo) Martinez, Stacy (Dennis) Nielsen, William (Sherry) Stuckum, Judy (Dale) Hinz, Kamrynn Weber, and Shawn Weber; and her best friends forever: Carmela Calabrese Harris and Irma Calabrese Gregory.
She was preceded by her father, Harold Konkle; mother and stepfather: Catherine and Marshall Weber; sister, Barbara Epperson; brother and sister-in-law: Leon and Florence Konkle; sister-in-law, Shirley Weber; nieces Cornelia Tymke and Gail Konkle Kener and nephews: Edward Tymke and Gary Konkle.
As to Marilyn’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held in June. Arrangements by Betzler Lifestory in Kalamazoo.