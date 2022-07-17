Marilyn Lucille Johnson, 81, of South Haven, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo. She was born Dec. 21, 1940, to John and Celia Seymour in Flint.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Richard Johnson, and by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Celia, her son, Omer Johnson, and her twin sister and older sister, Marie Seymour and Cecile Norris, respectively.
Marilyn was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of St. Basil Catholic Church. Her friendly and accepting nature led to many supportive and loving lifelong friends. Her friends will miss her delightful balance between wisdom and humor. She enjoyed reading, country and gospel music, a hearty laugh, talking to friends and family, walking to a local café and the annual blueberry festival.
A memorial mass for Marilyn will be held at St. Basil Catholic Church at 11 a.m., July 21, 2022. Fr. Richard Altine will officiate. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Basil Catholic Church. To view Marilyn’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.