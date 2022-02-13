Marilyn Marie Rayburn, of South Haven, passed away on Feb. 1, 2022, one day after her 86th birthday. Born on Jan. 31, 1936, in Benton Harbor to Fernando and Anna Packard. United in Marriage on Feb. 16, 1958 to the late L.V. Rayburn.
Marilyn is survived by children Brian (Judy) Rayburn and Laura (Tom) Rusin; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and is also survived by her dear friend Sonny.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 50 years L.V. and daughter Anita Vigansky.
Marilyn was everybody’s grandma and friend. She loved music, it was always playing in her house. Marilyn was an avid reader, she wrote poems and short stories. Coloring became one of her favorite pastimes these past few years. Marilyn cherished her daily phone conversations with Pat and game days with Audrey. Most of all, Marilyn was devoted to and loved spending time with her family. She will forever be missed.
Memorial visitation for Marilyn will take place Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, from 2 p.m until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held this summer at Monk Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Deshene Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. To leave a condolence for the family, visit Marilyn’s personal webpage at www.starksfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333.