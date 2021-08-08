Marion Florence Fleming, age 89, departed this life and entered her Heavenly home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Lynn, her children Marilyn and Tom Jessup, Marie Fleming and Lyle McKee, Dan and Karen Sicard Fleming, Carol and Peyton Wood and Beth and Rick Seiler; 31 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her brother, Fred Lammlin and her sister, Freda Winkel.
A memorial service be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at the Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th Street, South Haven, MI 49090.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Casco United Methodist Church or to The Mobility Project in care of the Casco United Methodist Church at 880 66th St., South Haven, Michigan. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.