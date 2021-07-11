Mark Edward Jioie, 61, of South Haven, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Haven. He was born May 31, 1960 to David and Geneva (Jones) Jioie in Chicago, Ill.
Mark worked as a butcher for 25 years before his retirement. He was a hobby farmer and would buy and sell livestock and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mark was also an avid craftsman and woodworker and enjoyed making willow furniture. One of his favorite pastimes was hunting for morel mushrooms. He loved his Australian shepherd and canine companion, Zoe.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister – Donna Scott.
Mark is survived by his children – Andrew Mireles of Texas, Tyler Mireles of Colorado, and Matthew Cody of Ohio; his longtime companion and significant other – Diane Marsman of South Haven; sisters – Janel Jioie of Illinois and Linda (John) Wilson of Ohio; nieces – Kari (Jaime) Rodriguez of Michigan and Donna Saucedo of Lacota; nephew – Shawn Scott of Alabama; his little buddy and great nephew – Eliahs; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at filbrandtffh.com.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven, Michigan; 269-637-0333.