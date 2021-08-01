Marlene Ann Hodgman Brayman passed away February 28, 2020 at the age of 83 in Aurora, Colorado.
Born and raised in Bangor, Michigan, Marlene was the youngest of two daughters. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Doris Hodgman, father Harold Hodgman, step-mother, Elva Hodgman and sister, Jean Funk.
She often shared fond memories of living in the country, picking blueberries and apples and the peacefulness and simplicity of life on the family farm in Bangor.
As an adult, Marlene moved with her family throughout Indiana, Iowa, Texas and Illinois before retiring in Florida and ultimately, in Colorado to be near her daughters.
Marlene was known for being an active volunteer in children church activities, including organizing summer Bible School, teaching Sunday School and serving as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Marlene was a talented seamstress and kept busy with numerous arts and crafts activities. Marlene was a hard worker, continuing to work in retail until the age of 73. In retirement she enjoyed reading, her flower garden, animals, and seeing her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Denise and Ted Aikman of Apex, NC, daughters Linda Meadows, Laura McKenna and Deborah Brayman of Aurora, Colo., grandchildren, Ashley Phelps (Mark Phelps), Noah McKenna and Alyssa McKenna and great-granddaughter, Chloe Phelps. A brief graveside service followed by a reception will be held at Monk Cemetery, Bangor on Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the Geneva Township Hall.