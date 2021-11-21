Marlene Sharon Templeman, 83, of Grand Junction, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at her home. She was born Oct. 21, 1938 to Marvin and Marlys (Harrman) Sturz in Eau Claire, Wis.
Marlene married Roger Acie Templeman on Aug. 5, 1955 in Rockford, Ill. and they shared 66 years of marriage. She was a homemaker and caregiver “second mom.” Marlene was a caring, great mother. She raised more than one grandchild and never quit being a mother. She was a little bossy and spoiled by her husband. Marlene was president of the Mother’s Club. She was involved in Bluebirds. She was close to her family and loved being surrounded by them whether it be traveling together or taking girl’s trips.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son – Roger Templeman, daughter – Roxanne Lynn Templeman, granddaughter – Kristina Ann, and sibling – Hollis Jobes.
Marlene is survived by her children – Jeffrey (Mary) Templeman, Grand Junction, Curtis (Sara) Templeman, Grand Junction, Deborah (Duane) Captain, Gobles and Belinda (Nathan) Bratka, Adolphus, Ky.; siblings – Wayne Jobes, Wickenberg, Ariz., Kay Nagel, Sun City, Ariz., Sandra Mittlestadt, Knapp, Wis. and Kathryn Sherman, Lauderdale, Minn. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m.-noon on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Funeral service will follow at noon at Filbrandt Chapel with Pastor Josh O’Dell officiating. Marlene will be laid to rest at Grand Junction Cemetery in Grand Junction. Memorials can be made in Marlene’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.starksfamilyfh.com.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes at 1076 South Bailey, Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.