Marshall “Ray” Doss, 84, of Bangor, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Ray was born March 20, 1937 in Mullenburg, Ky., son of the late Johnnie and Eula Doss and had lived in the Bangor area for the majority of his life.
Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and classic cars. He loved going to the casino where he had his own system of figuring the slot machines out.
Surviving are his 6 children; 19 grandchildren; many great- and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Minnie who passed in 2019, a son Johnny and his parents.
The family met friends on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dl millerfuneralhome.com. Interment followed in Colburn Cemetery, Arlington Township.