Martha Victor Kerber, 93, of South Haven, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 peacefully at home with her family. She was born June 6, 1928 to Robert and Mary (Nagy) Victor in South Bend, Ind.
Martha and her family lived in Budapest, Hungary for many years, returning to the United States and relocating to Hammond, Ind. Martha graduated from Hammond High School and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Elmhurst College in Music, and her master’s degree in Education from Western Michigan University.
She taught ancient history and math at Otsego Public Schools until her retirement. Martha married William (Bill) Kerber on June 29, 1952, and shared 67 years of marriage before his passing in 2020.
Proud of her Hungarian heritage, Martha loved to travel to Hungary to visit family and enjoyed the culture. Sunday dinner was a family tradition, and Martha was known for her Hungarian and German cooking; particularly her toltott kaposzta, palacsinta, and dobosh torte. Martha loved classical music, and played the violin. She loved to listen to her favorite musician Andre’ Rieu, the Dutch violinist. Martha was a long-time member of the Scott Club in South Haven, and treasured the many friendships she made through the club. She enjoyed time in Florida and going on cruises with Bill, and spending time with her sister Sophie and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, and her sister Sophie (Stiles).
Martha is survived by her children – Bill Kerber of South Haven, Tom (April) Kerber of Benton Harbor, Bob (Lidia) Kerber of Coloma and Paul (Lynn) Kerber of South Haven; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Martha also is survived by her much loved dog Buddy, who has been her companion for the past 16 years.
Visitation was from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jeffrey S. Dick officiating. Martha was laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in South Haven. The family requests memorial contributions may be made in Martha’s honor to the Scott Club at 652 Phoenix Street, South Haven, MI 49090 or Hospice Caring Circle at 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
