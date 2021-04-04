Martin A. McGrath (Marty), 57, of Stevensville, passed away March 20, 2021 after a long illness. He was born to Martin D. and Elba (Ylitalo) McGrath in Hubbell.
Marty graduated from Houghton High School with the Class of 1982. He married Jamie McLain on June 30, 1984 at the St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Houghton. They shared 37 years in marriage. After graduating from Michigan Tech in 1987, Marty was a self-employed software consultant for MarTech Software and Strategic Information Group.
Marty had a lifelong love of hockey that began when he was a part of the 1982 State High School hockey championship team. He went on to coach youth hockey, ending his coaching career with the Lakeshore/St. Joe Warriors varsity team. Marty was a great cook and enjoyed nothing more than sharing a laugh and an irreverent joke with friends and family.
He is preceded in death in by his parents, Martin and Elba, and brother George.
Marty was a devoted husband and father and is survived by his wife – Jamie McGrath of South Haven; children – Brigitte of St. Joseph, McLain (Anthony Dunning) McGrath of Denver, Colo., Hannah (Jonathan Fredrich) McGrath of Raleigh, NC and Liam of Minneapolis, Minn.
Siblings – Susie (Chris) Duca of Cape Coral, Fla., Tony (Laurie) McGrath of Negaunee, Michelle (Brian) Geshel of Hubbell, Julie (Bob) Riolo of Appleton, Wis., sister-in-Law Pat McGrath of Phoenix, Ariz., sister-in-Law Molly McLain of Circleville, Ohio; and Aunt Agnes Cusack of Manistee; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in Houghton at a later date. Marty will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Houghton. Contributions may be made in Marty’s memory to Houghton High School, Attn: Athletics Program, 1603 Gundlach Road, Houghton, MI 49931. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, (269) 637-0333.