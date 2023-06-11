Mary Alice Warsco, age 92, passed away at home on May 31, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz. She was born on May 18, 1931, in St. Joseph to Robert and Emma Miller.
Mary Alice is survived by her son John K. Warsco, daughter-in-law Kimberlee A. Warsco, daughter Karla Flood (Larry), grandchildren Ryan (Cristin) Flood, Joshua (Jill) Flood, greatgrandchildren Connor, Benjamin, Henry, Cordellia, sister Geraldine Warren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Bob Miller and husband John A. Warsco.
Mary Alice was a kind and loving soul who made friends out of strangers easily. She had a great sense of humor and always looked at living life as glass half full (never empty!) She loved spending time with her family, friends, and animals, especially her cats. Mary Alice enjoyed quilting with her friends in her spare time and spending time at Lake Michigan. She also loved to travel and be around nature, having grown up on a farm with various animals. Though they lived far apart, she looked forward to conversations with all her friends since childhood.
Mary Alice attended St. Joseph High School and had a successful career that spanned over 40 years as the co-owner of Triangle Trades, Inc., Sheet Metal, in Holland, bookkeeper for Jack Cook, CPA for 15 years, and Kohl’s Department Store as a jewelry associate for 16 years. Mary Alice worshiped at Congregational Church in South Haven. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Per her wishes there will be no services held, but contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Valley Phoenix, AZ, or the American Cancer Society.