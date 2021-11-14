Mary Allene Stainbrook, 87, of South Haven, passed away Nov. 8, 2021. Born on Aug. 26, 1934 in Allegan, Mich., to Sherman and Lena Oisten.
She was united in marriage to the late Raymond E. Stainbrook on July 4, 1953 at the First Baptist Church of Allegan.
Survived by her children; Carl Oisten of South Haven, Terry Stainbrook of Arkansas, Bonnie (Jim) Beckwith of Niles, Joseph Stainbrook of South Haven, Kevin (Ruth) Stainbrook of Tennessee, Ray Stainbrook of Holland, Susan (Roy) Richmond of Bangor, David Stainbrook of Florida, John Stainbrook of South Haven, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Raymond Stainbrook.
Mary was a great conversationalist, loved to look at childhood pictures and reminisce about the good old days. Mary always had places to go, people to see, and loved to travel, especially to Hawaii, she spent some of her travel time panning for diamonds and gemstones.
Mary liked watching sci-fi movies and Star Trek, soap operas and horror movies and her favorite TV show, “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” Mary enjoyed being at home tending her flower gardens, knitting crocheting and spending time with her family.
Visitation for Mary will be on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 from 3-5 p.m., at the Filbrandt Chapel 1076 S. Bailey St., South Haven, Michigan 49090. Visitation will resume Monday at Filbrandt Chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m. Pastor Milan Bittenbender will officiate. Mary will be laid to rest at Stephenson Cemetery. Please share a memory or leave a condolence at www.filbrandtffh.com.