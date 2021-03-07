Mary Ann Adelaide Moore, 89, of Bridgman, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2021, in Bridgman. She was born March 29, 1931 to Albert and Marian (Kellogg) Peterson in South Haven.
Mary Ann grew up in the South Haven area and attended Westgate Country School in grades of K through 8th grade. She attended and graduated from South Haven Senior High School in 1949.
During high school, Mary Ann worked at the Dairy Bar and following graduation she worked at Hale’s Department Store in South Haven. Mary Ann and Robert Moore were married in 1953 at First United Methodist Church. Mary Ann raised six children from 1954 through 1988. In 1982, Mary Ann joined The Community Hospital Auxiliary of Watervliet where she worked as a nursing administrator’s secretary until retiring in 1995.
Following her husband’s retirement in 1999, Mary Ann and Robert moved to Wellston and lived among the Oak trees in the Manistee National Forest. She later worked privately for physicians on policy and procedure books.
She is preceded in death along with her parents and husband by a son – Danny Charles Moore, brother – Albert Peterson, Jr., niece – Rose Ann Peterson and father and mother-in-law – Howard and Laverne Moore.
Mary Ann is survived by her children – Gail (Michael) Boyd of Arkansas, Robin Moore of Michigan, Niki Schaffer of Michigan, Chrissy (Joe) Martin of Texas, Jon Moore of Arkansas, and Elaine White of Idaho; eight grandchildren – Russel, Kimberely, Emily, Daniel, Quinton, Suzanne, William, and Chelsea; eight great-grandchildren – Veronica, Nathene, Russel J., Breck, Jaylen, Alyssandra, and Alexander; sister-in-law – Jeanette Bauer; nieces – Carolyn West Lake and Violet Peterson and nephew – George Peterson.
Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating. Mary Ann will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.