Mary Ann Shears, 96 passed away at her home in Kalamazoo, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born to Walter and Gertrude (Davis) Hawkins on Oct. 3, 1924 in Carpenter, Miss.
Mary married Sam Shears and together they shared many years of marriage before his passing. She loved being a homemaker to her 10 children. Mary accepted Christ at an early age and joined White Oak Church in Mississippi. Later in life, she joined the Church of God under the leadership of the late Elder William B. Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her parents – Walter and Gerturde (Davis) Hawkins; her husband – Sam Shears; one granddaughter; brothers – Walter and McKinley Hawkins; sisters – Katie Jones, Sadie Washington, Gertrude Mayfield, Rosie Page and Rubynail Rawls; and son-in-law – Don Campbell.
Mary is survived by her children – Sam Jr., Sammie, Albert, Percy, David, Kenneth (Beverly), Bobby and Daniel Shears, all of Kalamazoo, and Betty Campbell and Shirley (Silas) Daniels of South Haven. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren.
Wake was held from 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services followed at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Aaron Cobbs officiating. Mary was laid to rest at Stephenson Cemetery in Casco Township. The family would like to thank Hospice of Kalamazoo for their excellent help and care.
