Mary Elizabeth Mescher passed away on June 22, 2023 after a recent diagnosis of aggressive colon cancer. She was 63 years old.
Mary was born on June 16, 1960 in South Haven, the cherished youngest child and only daughter of George and Dixie Mescher. She attended South Haven schools, graduating from South Haven High School in 1978 where she was inducted into the South Haven High School Athletic Hall of Fame for her achievements in basketball, softball and volleyball. She attended the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor where she graduated in 1982 earning her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
She began her career in Boston as a dialysis unit facility administrator for Fresenius Medical where she worked with hospital-based programs. In 1989 Mary joined Maier Markey & Justic LLP headquartered in New York. A year later she became one of the founding partners of M4 Consultants (now known as M Group Consulting) which specializes in providing healthcare consulting with a focus on kidney dialysis. While being incredibly invested in the business aspect of her work, she never lost sight of the fact that it impacted the physical well-being of others. That powerful combination of business expertise and deep compassion resulted in development of a highly successful business dedicated to its Healthcare clients while spanning more than 30 years.
Outside of her work she had an incredible passion for literature, the arts and music. She was an avid reader of all genres, a talented writer and a student of piano. Her quietly wry perspective was a reflection of her Midwestern upbringing in combination with 35 years of life in New York City. She also shared a special bond with her dogs – Cher during childhood and Max and Parker as an adult – whom she cared for with great love and devotion. Mary was thoughtful and generous with all who came in contact with her. She was adored by her siblings, the extended family and all of those with whom she interacted and shared friendship.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents George and Dixie and by her brothers Philip and Matthew. She is survived by her brother Ben and his wife Cindy and sisters-in-law Karen, and Tammie, as well as nephew Michael Mescher, and nieces Molly Mescher, Cassie Mescher McKay and Alexandra Jolly.
Mary’s greatest legacy is the lasting impact she left on her family, colleagues, and countless friends. She will be remembered for the sincerity, loyalty, humor, and generosity that she constantly shared.
A memorial service is being planned and details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Minnesota’s Center for Immunology: Mescher Trainee Enhancement Fund, either online at www.give.umn.edu/giveto/mescher or by check written to UMF with Dr. Mescher/Mescher Fund in memo line and sent to: UMF, PO Box 860233, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266.