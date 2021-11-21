Mary Ellen Wildt, 72, of South Haven, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born Feb. 20, 1949 to Leland and Evelyn (Sanders) Winslow in Watervliet.
Mary attended Davenport University where she received her associate’s degree in business. She also had an associate’s degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse for many years. Mary then worked as school bus driver for South Haven Public Schools for 12 years until her retirement.
Mary loved the holidays and would enjoy listening to music, reading books, watching movies and baking. Creatively minded, she also enjoyed making crafts, especially needlepoint and embroidery. Mary was an incredible grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister – Gloria Morris.
Mary is survived by her sons – Vance Edward (Sharlon Marie) Wildt of Cantonement, Fla. and Wylie Nathaniel Wildt of South Haven; grandchildren – Trevor Wildt, Cheyenne (Daniel) Lucas and Levi Wildt; great-grandchildren – Charles and Coralia Lucas; and sisters – Ruth (Wayne) Reynolds of Lawrence and Lanita Windslow of Howell.
A visitation was from noon-1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel. Memorial services followed at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Guthrie officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at starksfamilyfh.com
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes at 1076 South Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.