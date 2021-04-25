Mary Jean Gruber, 57, of South Haven, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Bronson South Haven Hospital. She was born March 16, 1964 to Sherburn “Junior” and Louise (Skinner) Stall in South Haven.
Mary graduated from South Haven High School with the Class of 1983. She later earned an Associate’s Degree from Lake Michigan College. Mary married Frantz Gruber and was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and two sons. She loved to watch Sci-Fi movies, complete picture and 3D puzzles, read and go to yard sales. She spent much of her time researching genealogy.
She is preceded in death by her father – Sherburn Stall.
Mary is survived by her husband – Frantz Gruber of South Haven; children – Jacob and Cory Gruber, both of South Haven; mother – Louise Effie Stall of Crossville, Tenn.; siblings – Beth Stall of South Haven and Ray Stall of Alabama; and grandson – Cory Gruber of South Haven.
Services will be announced at a later date.
