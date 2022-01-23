The world just lost a “sweet soul.” Mary Josephine Thomas 78, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2022 in South Haven, Michigan.
Born on Oct. 11, 1943, in Monroe to parents Edward Thomas and Mary Frances (Cousino), she had a wonderful childhood surrounded by family and friends – especially her grandparents, who lived around the corner. She liked to recall trips to the family farm and gatherings at Christmas time...she had a memorable childhood! She graduated from St. Augustine in Kalamazoo and went on to pursue a career in retail sales with Meijer Inc. and Gilmore Brothers Department Store in Kalamazoo.
On May 17, 1999, Mary Jo married Richard Veldhoff (now deceased) of Van Buren, Mich.; then moved to South Haven where she resided until her death in January 2022.
She is survived by her sister Kathy Wilson, owner of Bayside Inn and Beachway Resort in Saugatuck, and her extended family, Terri and Glen Kunkle of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Liz and Dave Engel of Saugatuck.
She was preceded in death by her elder sister, Ann Mary Gamble, who is survived by her husband Harold Gamble and her two children, Mary Frances Codrington and Thomas Gamble.
She is also survived by her adoring cousins.
Mary Jo was also a “kind soul.” She loved her family and friends more than anything in the world…except for animals in distress! She spent the latter part of her life dedicated to protecting the welfare of abandoned animals who needed her help. She provided shelter and food to scores of homeless strays, all-the-while doing what she loved most in life. She was a devout Catholic and also spent time volunteering at St. Basil’s Catholic Church in South Haven.
The highlight of her week was meeting her “Breakfast Club Friends” each Saturday morning to discuss current events and enjoy each others’ company. She will always be remembered as the prettiest most popular girl in the 7th grade, blessed with the longest legs and an endearing naivete…such as when she made a check out to the gardener who told her his name was Pete Moss.
Join us for a memorial service. which will be held this spring to celebrate the life of our dear friend and sister. Time and date to be announced.
Donations in honor of the life of Mary Jo Thomas may be made to The Al-Van Humane Society, 07591 Blue Star Highway #9769, South Haven, MI 49090. The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family please visit her personal webpage at www.starksfh.com