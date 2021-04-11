Mary L. Watkins, age 77, of Grand Junction, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Mary was born Aug. 15, 1943 in Okmulgee, Okla. the daughter of Sam and Maggie McArthur, and has lived in the Grand Junction area for the past 51 years.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a loving and caring person. She loved all animals and took in orphans all the time.
Surviving are her 3 loving children, Darla (Kenneth) Bridges of Wendell, NC, Laurie Watkins of Grand Junction and Julie Watkins of Grand Junction; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Ricky Watkins, Michael Watkins; a grandson; 2 sisters and 7 brothers.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a family memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com