Maryland Virginia Walden, 72 of Grand Junction passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 23, 2023. She was born Jan. 2, 1951 in Sikeston, Mo. to Lawrence and Lillian Chism.
Maryland is survived by her husband of 37 years Marvin, 3 daughters, 3 sons, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 sisters and 1 brother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 1 sister and 3 brothers.
Maryland was a devoted, wife, mother and grandmother. Maryland was always a happy person, especially at Christmas, her favorite time of year. She loved traveling to Florida to visit grandkids and watching movies. She will be forever missed.
There will be no services for Maryland per her wishes and cremation has taken place. To view Maryland’s personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamily fh.com Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.