Max Van Zoeren, 78, of Holland, formerly of Grand Rapids and South Haven, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Max was born in Zeeland on Aug. 16, 1944 to Richard and Margaret (Holstege) Van Zoeren. Max obtained his undergraduate degree from Western Michigan University and his graduate degree in Education from Michigan State University.
He began his career working for Mobil Oil Company then moved to work for Majik Market/Munford Corp. before starting his own business, Mother Hubbard Convenience Stores, in 1976.
He owned/operated the stores for 20-plus years and then finished his career in commercial real estate.
He married Jeanne Arden in April of 1973, and they raised their two sons in Grand Rapids.
Max was always involved in his church and regularly served in church leadership. He attended Christ Memorial Church in Holland and volunteered his time with De Colores Ministries of Grand Rapids, Kairos Prison Ministry, and the South Haven Rotary Club. Max was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family well. He took pride in never missing his sons’ extracurricular activities and coaching them in youth sports. Albeit fueled by occasional pessimism, he also loved rooting for his beloved Spartan alma mater.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jeanne, and brothers-in-law, Dale Arden, Dennis Arden, and Leon Hardy.
Max is survived by his children and grandchildren: Brad and Abby Van Zoeren (Frances, Marley) of Oak Park, Ill., Geoff and Melinda Van Zoeren (Arden, Tucker, Harper, Brannan) of Huntsville, Ala.; siblings: Thelma (Norm) Machiela, Judy Hardy, Keith (Ann) Van Zoeren, Diane (Kurt) Lower; in-laws: Adella Arden, Joyce (Ken) Duncan, Janice (Jamie) Herendeen; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A private family memorial was held at Christ Memorial Church in Holland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kairos Prison Ministry International of Indiana or the benevolent fund of your choice.
Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com