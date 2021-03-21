Merna Llorens, 81, of South Haven, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, teacher and friend to all. She will be missed, but we will cherish the memories and legacy she left.
Merna is survived by her husband – Ramon Llorens, Sr. of South Haven; children – Regina (Dwight) Shamburger of Aberdeen, NC and Ramon (Carolyn) Llorens, Jr. Murfreesboro, Tenn.; grandchildren – Reina Dominguez, Lamora (Joel) Llorens-Brantley, Francois Llorens, Simone Llorens and Jean-Pierre Llorens; siblings – Myra Peyton of Yazoo City, Miss., Gerald Smith of Chicago, Ill., Ferr Smith Ofahoma, Miss., Carriette Weddle of Milwaukee, Wis., and Terry Fox Smith of Ofahoma, Miss.
Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Basil Catholic Church in South Haven. Contributions may be made in Merna’s memory to the Black History Leadership Society, 875 Kalamazoo Street, South Haven, MI 49090. The family wishes to thank all who have shared their thoughts, prayers, and monetary contributions over the last few months. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.