Michael Andre Mosley, 60, of Holland, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Michael was born on May 7, 1960 to Marie and Booker Mosley in Bay St. Louis, Miss.
Michael was a tradesman and worked at different companies throughout West Michigan. He was often called upon for the use of his carpentry and roofing skills. He was an avid worker and even spent a couple years working on a lobster boat off the shores of Maine. Michael was known for his generosity and willingness to help others. His boisterous laughter was always heard at family gatherings.