Michael C. Tyson, 57, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in his home. He was born June 17, 1964 to William and Shirley (Eberhart) Tyson in Chicago, Ill.
Michael graduated from South Haven High School with the class of 1983, where he was known for playing football. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and family and working on cars with his son, Hunter, and attending the local tractor shows. Michael was definitely a dog-person. He never left a dog without attention. He especially loved his dog, Princess, and his mother’s dog, Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and niece – William P. Tyson and Ayla Tyson.
Michael is survived by his children – Veronica (Ethan) Wolf of Hartford and Hunter Tyson of South Haven; grandchildren – Lillian, Violet and Briar Wolf; and siblings – Philip (Michele)Tyson, David Tyson and John (Kathryn) Tyson, all of Grand Rapids. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends and Family visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Jim Morris officiating. Michael’s ashes will be laid to rest with his parents at McDowell Cemetery in Casco Township. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes in South Haven 269-637-0333.