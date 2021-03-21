Michael G. Dickson, 68, of South Haven, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Spectrum Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Grand Rapids. He was born Feb. 8, 1953 to Kenneth and Noreen (Irwin) Dickson in Toledo, Ohio.
Michael worked as a Health Physicist for Consumers Power’s Big Rock Point and Palisades nuclear power plants for 25 years before his retirement. He married Win Hamblin on Feb, 16, 1974 and they shared 45 years of marriage before her passing. Michael was a lifetime member of the South Haven Rod and Gun Club and was a proud member of the Libertarian Party.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Win Dickson, and his brother, Daniel Dickson.
Michael is survived by his siblings – Pam (Steve) Gardner of Wichita, Kansas, Debi (Richard) Wagner of Adrian, Al (Pam) Dickson of Waldron and Molly Clark of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Visitation was held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. The Rosary was recited at 10:15 a.m.. Funeral services followed the visitation at 11 a.m. at St. Basil Catholic Church with Father Jim Morris officiating. Michael will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www. FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home of South Haven 269-637-0333.