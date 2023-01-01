Michael J. Niles, 60, of South Haven, Michigan passed away Dec. 24, 2022 at home.
Michael was born March 28, 1962 in Battle Creek. His father, Jack Niles, preceded him in 2009. He is survived by his mother, Wanda Niles, a brother Zane Niles, both of South Haven, a sister, Nona Ann (Donnie) Borah of Holland and many aunts and uncles.
Michael had a passion for a range of musical genres from rock and roll to country. While attending South Haven High School he was a drummer in the high school band, played tennis and ran cross country, in which he won several awards.
After high school Michael went to work for K-Mart as a stocker and for a fruit canning company in Fennville.
Following Michael’s wishes, he will be cremated with services to follow at Filbrandt Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. 2023 with the memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Eric Jarvis of First Assembly of God, South Haven, will be officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Al-Van Humane Society, P.O. Box 421, South Haven 49090.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.