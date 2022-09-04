Michael N. Fitzgerald Jr. passed away peacefully with his wife, Terry, at his side at their home in Chapala, Mexico on Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. Mike was born March 14, 1948 in Kalamazoo to Jacqueline (Meehan) and Michael Nolan Fitzgerald.
Mike Graduated from Monsignor John R. Hackett High School and went on to graduate from Michigan State University (BBA) and then Western Michigan University (MBA).
Mike is survived by his wife Terry. whom he married on Sept. 27, 2008. Mike has a daughter, Jacqueline (Matt) Gallagher and granddaughter Emma Claire living in Dayton, Ohio, along with his siblings Pat (Elizabeth) Fitzgerald of South Haven and Kevin (Sue) Fitzgerald of Elk Rapids. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Michael Fitzgerald (1978), Jacqueline Fitzgerald (1992) and his brother Dennis Fitzgerald (2018).
Early in his career, Mike worked in real estate appraisal and mortgage banking before joining Nielsen Corp. in a number of managerial positions until his retirement in 2014. He spent his retirement years in Florida and then moved to Mexico in 2018.
Mike was always a positive person with strong belief in his fellow man and God. He volunteered with the local church and several other organizations. He was an active Krewe of Chasco member for their annual festival. After retirement, Mike enjoyed cooking and was part of the Ajijic Hiking Club.
A graveside service will take place at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make a memorial contribution can do so to the American Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html or Alzheimer’s Association: https://act.alz.org/site/ Donation2?df_id=42249&mfc _pref=T&42249.donation=form1
