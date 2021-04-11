Mildred Ann Ferguson Henry, 77, of Covert, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at her home. She was born Feb. 11, 1944 to Jessie and Gracie (Davis) Wyatt in Newbern, Tenn.
Mildred confessed her love to Christ at an early age. Mildred graduated from Bruce High School in 1962. She worked for several years at Martin Luther Nursing Home in South Haven. Mildred was a former member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in South Haven Township for 20 years where she oversaw the Church’s nursing program, was the Church Clerk, member of the Mother’s Board, Church Secretary and a Deaconess. Presently she was a member of Second Baptist Church of South Haven. She was also a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years. Mildred loved quilting and socializing.
She married Lenwood Henry, Jr. on June 30, 2001. They shared 20 years in marriage.
She is preceded in death along with her parents by her first husband – George Ferguson, great-granddaughter Zoe Ferguson and siblings – Ned and Robert Wyatt, Fannie Hobbs, Dorothy Ford and Sarah Curtis.
Mildred is survived by her husband – Lenwood Henry, Jr. of South Haven; children – Demetrice Marcel Ferguson of Detroit and Kevin (Cathy) Ferguson of South Haven; grandchildren – Kia (Charles) Gray, Kevin (Emily) Ferguson, Jr. and Kamron (Victoria) Ferguson, Kial Ferguson, Kian Ferguson and Kisha (Earreon) Ferguson-Wilkerson; great grandchildren – Channing Gray, Kamron Ferguson Jr., Royal Wilkerson, King Kai Wilkerson and Bryce Norman; brothers and sister-in-law – Carmen (Aaron) Lewis of Jackson, Kent Rayford of Alaska, Steve Rayford Bangor, Jessie Bridgewater of Bakerfield, Calif., Janice (Gus) Williams, Leslie Henry and Melvin Henry of Hammond, La., James (Dee) Henry of Mississippi and Lawrence (Doris) Henry of Benton Harbor; step-children Antwuan Park of Toledo, Ohio, Rose Brittman, Eunice (Robert) Walker, Callie Hatter and Larry (Melinda) Hatter, all of South Haven, Scott Hatter and Thomas (Yolanda) Hatter, both of Houston, Texas and Clifton (Sherry) Hatter of Chicago, Ill., and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Wake was held from 11 a.m.-noon, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Second Baptist Church in South Haven. Funeral services followed at the church at noon with Pastor Dureya Gibson officiating. Mildred was laid to rest at Covert Cemetery. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www. FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.