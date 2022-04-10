Milton O’Flynn, age 95 of South Haven, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at Spectrum-Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Milton was born Dec. 7, 1926 in St. Louis, Mo., the only son of Christopher and Miltonia O’Flynn.
After graduating from high school, Milton served in the military as a clerk in the Air Force during World War II. During the end of his time in the service he was stationed near Syracuse, NY where he met and married the love of his life, Betty Ann Moody, and it has been a true love story that few are blessed with for 75 years.
Milton and Betty lived in Chicago, Ill. for 8 years before moving to South Haven to raise 6 children, and have been residents for the past 65 years. Milton loved dancing, drawing, working on cars and spending time with his family and friends, and he was loved by all that knew him.
Milton is survived by his wife Betty, his 5 children, Milton Leamoyne (Jan), Marvell (Janie), Dawn (Ricardo), Denise and Maurice (Tasha); his grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and 7 great great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Christopher and Miltonia O’Flynn, his sister Yvonne and his son Michael; also by a grandson, Jay Hodge.
Visitation was from noon-1 p.m., Saturday April 9, 2022 at the Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes. Memorial Service began at 1 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Filbrandt Chapel, South Haven, 269-637-0333.