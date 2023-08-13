Nancy Alexander was born on Feb. 23, 1936 to Maxine and Fred Richard. She passed away July 6, 2023 at Meadow Wood Nursing Home in Bloomingdale.
Nancy married Harry Thornton in Jackson and they had three sons, Harry, Steve and Jim.
Nancy was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Jan/ 28, 1956. She spent the rest of her life helping others learn wonderful truths from the Bible, including the resurrection hope, of which she was certain she will see her dead loved ones again.
Nancy is survived by one son, Jim Thornton (Lynette); three grandchildren Peter Thornton (Darlene) of Torrance, Calif., Angelina Barnes (Andy) of Ramapo, NY, and Justin Thornton (Evelia) of Naples, Fla.; five great-grandchildren: Arabella Thornton, Beau Thornton, Charlotte Thornton and twins Sydney and Paige Thornton. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Harry and Steve and three husbands.
A Memorial Service will be held Aug. 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1101 Blue Star Hwy, South Haven.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.