Nancy Ann Harris, 78, of South Haven, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family.
Nancy worked at Controlled Rubber and at South Haven Community Hospital. She enjoyed golfing, cross country and downhill skiing, knitting, sewing, running 5Ks and going to the casino. One of her greatest joys was keeping up with her grandkids’ activities. She was known by all as “Grandma Nance.”
Nancy was born Sept. 21, 1944 on Beaver Island to Paul and Isabelle (Wabanimkee) Kenwabikise. She married Dennis “Denny” Harris on April 15, 1967 at St. Basil Catholic Church in South Haven. They shared 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2020.
Nancy is survived by her children: Doug Harris and Pamela (Matt VanDeweghe) Garber, both of South Haven; three grandchildren: Mikayla Harris, Reagan (Ricky King) McFadden and Drake McFadden; siblings: Caroline (Buck) Ramey, Pauline (George) Anthony, Mary Kenwabikise-Halpin and Joey Kenwabikise and her little dog, Lily Mae.
Nancy is preceded in death by her grandson: Brant McFadden; siblings: John, Robbie, Stevie, Leonard, Jimmy, Doris Kenwabikise, Sarah Bray, Diane Smith and Margaret Way; and also, by a daughter-in-law, Cherri Harris.
A visitation will be held from 7:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel. A funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. with Pastor Gary Guthrie officiating. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at McDowell Cemetery, Casco Township.
To view Nancy’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.