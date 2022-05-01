Nancy Jean Brinks, 85, of South Haven passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home under hospice care with her loving special Angel Shih Tzu by her side.
She was born March 16, 1937, to Kenneth and Eleanor (Dawe) Claflin in South Haven.
She married Richard Brinks Sr. on Nov. 26, 1983, at First United Methodist Church.
Nancy enjoyed working at Bohn Aluminum, followed by Citizen Trust & Savings Bank, until her retirement.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Brinks Sr., in 2016; and both of her loving brothers, William and James Claflin.
She volunteered, and was very active in her church, First United Methodist, where she co-founded Open Door, which offers a free community dinner each week.
Nancy was an avid reader, a bird enthusiast, and was passionate about her flower gardens. She loved the color purple, laughing, her family, friends and her faith.
Nancy, affectionately known as Trixie, touched the lives of so many people during her life, and was able to accomplish so many things. She was able to travel to Alaska as an adult, and was looking forward to going back, as well as taking additional time to travel before her short battle with lung cancer took her so soon.
Nancy leaves behind her five stepchildren, whom she loved as her own, Audrey Frabe, Dennis (Mary) Brinks and Kip Brinks, all of South Haven, Rich Brinks of Fennville and Roger (Julia) Brinks of Mattawan. She was a cherished grandmother to nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Surviving also is a sister-in-law, Judy Claflin; a niece, Kelly (Jeff) Shemberger; and two nephews, Tim (Shelly) Claflin and Eric (Melissa) Claflin.
Nancy also leaves behind a family of close, loving and cherished friends, Sandy Anderson, Jim and Janet Bartel, Dixie Capps, Carol Collins, Helen Decker and friends from Maxwell Place, who will feel her loss immensely.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Starks Funeral Home – Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven.
The family would like to thank Hospice as well as the wonderful Home Sweet Home health aides for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy can be made to the Al-Van Humane Society, 07591 Blue Star Highway, No. 9769, South Haven, MI 49090; or First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave., South Haven, MI 49090.