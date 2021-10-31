Nancy Kanicki (nee Markel) was welcomed into her eternal home by her Lord on Oct. 19, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 83. She was born on Aug. 19, 1938 in Bay City to Thomas and Mabel (Howell) Markel.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, Anthony S. Kanicki, Jr., and two daughters, Mary Sue Hooper (George) of South Haven and Michelle Kanicki of Baton Rouge, La. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Brianne Hooper of South Haven and Benjamin Hooper of Holland, Mich.; nephews: David Beckrow (Christine), Wayne Beckrow (Marsha) and Jeff Markel (Erin); nieces: Ruth Beckrow Felch (Neal), Kris Markel Gerrish (Jim), Cathy Markel Kavanaugh and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister Shirley Beckrow , brother Thomas Markel Sr. and nephew Thomas Markel Jr
She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Kennesaw, Ga. and a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Baton Rouge, La. She was one of the founding members of the St. Catherine of Siena Senior Group
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 1, 2021 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI 49090. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Interment will be in Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta Mich.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association