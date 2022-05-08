Nancy Krzemen, 80, of South Haven, Michigan passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at home.
Nancy was born Dec. 26, 1941 in Chicago, Ill. to Joseph and Bernice (Koziol) Zmuda.
She married John C. Krzemen on Nov. 19, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bangor. Nancy was a member of St. Basil Catholic Church. She loved gardening, farming and being outside. Nancy was instrumental in starting the South Haven Farmers Market and with her husband, owned and operated Krzemen Christmas Tree Farm. She worked at South Haven Rubber Company and owned and operated, along with her daughter, Nature’s Country Cupboard for 25 years.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Theresa Nowak, grandchildren – Stephanie (Tom) Nowak-Tippy and Christine (Derk) Nowak, brother – Joe (Mary Ann) Zmuda, sister – Joann (Mike) Shay and great grandson – Branden Tippy.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John C. Krzemen in 1984, and son-in-law John Nowak in 2015.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Stephenson Cemetery in Casco Township with Deacon John Lohrstorfer officiating. To leave a memory or condolence for the family, please visit Nancy’s webpage at www.starksfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.