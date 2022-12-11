Nancy Lane (Peters) Whitten died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 85.
She is survived by son Thomas Lane Whitten (Clare) and their children Thomas Lane Whitten, Jr., Maximilian Whitten, Marcella Whitten, and granddaughter Rebecca Whitten and great-granddaughter Charlotte Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert H. Whitten, Jr. and son Robert H. Whitten III.
Nancy was born in Chicago, but attended Carroll University in Waukesha, Wis. She lived half of her life in Chicago before moving with the family to South Haven, where they ran the South Haven Country Club for many years. Nancy was a math teacher in Chicago which is where she met her husband as his much younger sister was in the class. She was later an adult education teacher in South Haven. Her favorite pastimes were quilting, cooking, and eating ice cream and chocolate. She was loved by all who met her and will be missed.