Nancy Lee Hoyt, 71, of South Haven, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at home.
Nancy was born May 22, 1951 in Coldwater to Vern Bizone and Dorothy (Smith).
Nancy graduated from Kalamazoo Adult Education in 1985. She married Jack W. Hoyt II on Nov. 4, 1989 in Portage. She loved riding her bike. She worked at Fairfield Hotel and Suites in Kalamazoo as a housekeeper for several years. She also had a great love for her loyal companion “Thelma Louise.”
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jack W. Hoyt II of South Haven, and sister, Kathy (Harry) Bauman of Three Rivers. Nancy is preceded by her children, Ricki Lee Stermer and Candy Stermer.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating.