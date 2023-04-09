Naomi Ignelzi was born in South Haven on April 14, 1927 to Mary and Luis Otto. She passed away March 28, 2023 with family by her side. Naomi married Emil Ignelzi, June 17, 1971. After closing Emil’s Appliances, they retired in Florida where they were actively involved in the VFW, Auxiliary & Kooties in Port Richey and New Port Richey. They later moved to Dunnellon, Fla. where she remained actively involved in the VFW Auxiliary.
Naomi was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Emil Ignelzi; her son Harold Linden, Jr.; her step-son Paul Ignelzi; her great-granddaughter Sheana Orkies and her great-grandson Craig Dambrowski. She is survived by her daughters Darice Linden, Mary Lou Burkett and Pamela Corneliussen; step-son Tim Ignelzi; step daughter Teresa Ignelzi; 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
“In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice or Angela S. Santos VFW Honor Guard, 9401 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL. 34481.