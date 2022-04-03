Naomi L. (Warner) Ramsey, 88, of Freeport, formerly of South Haven, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 peacefully at her home. She was born Nov. 4,1933 to Lyle and Ruth (Knapp) Warner in South Haven.
Naomi was a homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She married the love of her life, Jack Ramsey, Nov. 12, 1950 at First Baptist Church in South Haven.
She is preceded in death along with her parents by her husband, Jack, son Wesley, son-in-law Jerry Pendergrass, 2 great-grandsons – Jackson Stewart and Christopher Ramsey, great-granddaughter Isabell Stewart, and her sister Alice Haus.
Naomi is survived by children – Tom (Deb) Ramsey of Freeport and Susan Pendergrass of Holland; daughters-in-law – Diane Ramsey of Wyoming and Robin Ramsey of South Haven; four grandchildren – Heather Ramsey, Susan Stewart, Brandon (Melissa) Ramsey and Charles Pendergrass; brother Wayne Warner of Minnesota; four great-grandchildren – Alex Pendergrass and Irene Stewart, and Liam and Penelope Ramsey and several nieces and nephews.
Internment was private.