Nathan Baylor Jr., age 95 of Kalamazoo, soared into glory on Sept. 1, 2023. Born in Chicago to Nathan and Alice Baylor in 1928, the family moved to Michigan during the Great Depression. Nate graduated from Bloomingdale High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While stationed in Guam he served as crane operator on a floating dry dock, piloted the Skipper’s launch, and operated the movie projector aboard ship.
He was proud to be veteran. He met Janet Visscher while on leave. “She is the most beautiful woman in the world, in my opinion,” he wrote. “I will marry her if she will have me.” They were wed for 73 years. A devoted family man, Nate loved people, dogs and nature. With a ready smile, he was a true conversationalist who could speak to anyone about anything, and did, even after serious hearing loss. A dear friend to many, he could be heard breaking into song, or reciting poetry while going about his day. As a young father, Nate gave his life to God, and deep faith shaped the rest of his life.
He left the Upjohn Company to attend Reformed Bible Institute in Grand Rapids, graduating in 1959. He pastored small Christian Reformed (CRC) mission churches: the Back to God Chapel in Gallatin Gateway, MT; Hillcrest Chapel in Grand Rapids; and Horseshoe Chapel in Grand Junction. As a young man he helped found the Calvinist Cadet Corps, a boys’ club still going strong in churches across the world. Nate left full-time ministry in 1971, becoming a realtor with Kalvan Realty while continuing to serve part-time as pastor, teacher and counselor in area churches. In 2007 he authored a book, “Overcoming the Fear of Death: Reflections of a Country Pastor.” Nate and Jan were most recently part of the church family at 3rd CRC in Kalamazoo and 1st Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, Fla.
He has now joined with countless loved ones, friends and parishioners, singing in a heavenly choir.
Nate is survived by his wife, Janet, and sons Nathan (Brenda) of Bangor, Ron (Mary Jane) of Kalamazoo, David (Elizabeth) of Grand Junction, Tim (Joan) of Niles, and daughter Mary (Andy) Potts of Grand Junction; by 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, and by nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his younger brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jeanette Baylor of Silver Springs, MD.
Visitation was held on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Bloomingdale Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com and on Saturday, Sept. 9 followed by a celebration service at the Bloomingdale Christian Church. Memorials may be sent to the Cadet Program at 3rd CRC or to Park Village Pines/Crystal Woods in Kalamazoo, where Nate resided for the past 18 months.