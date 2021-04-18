Neoma Mae Rogalla, 91, of Grand Junction, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at her home. Neoma was born Feb. 18, 1930, to Ruby (Ayling) and Isaiah Dunkleberger in Pullman.
Neoma graduated high school in 1948 and continued her education at The Normal Teacher School of Allegan, where she received a “Certificate of Teaching.” She taught for many years at Crow and Burrows Schools.
In 1950, Neoma married Adolph Rogalla. Together they started a life filled with love, family and farming. Neoma was the core of a large family. She and Adolph had five children that gave her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Neoma kept that large family, her marriage and Rogalla Farms growing. From Hogs to Dairy, to what it is today, blueberries, Neoma proved to be a hardworking, motivated, ethical, and selfless woman. With Neoma by their sides, her sons Duane and Harry along with her grandson, Kyle, shared her love of farming.
Neoma enjoyed many things throughout her long life. She loved cooking, baking, canning, crocheting, canvas work and playing card games with her grand and great-grandkids. Her daughter, Harriet, loved to be in the kitchen with her during the holidays, they made a great team!
Education was particularly important to Neoma, especially when it was teaching her grandkids. She shared her knowledge from math problems to cooking pizzas! Family was everything to her.
Neoma was very crafty and passed that gift along to her daughters and grandkids. She was also pretty competitive and made time in all of this to teach her son Duane, and the neighborhood kids including major league player, Dave Gumpert, to play baseball.
Neoma loved birds and flowers. She could identify each one. Neoma passed this love on to Monica, a special granddaughter. Monica meant the world to her. She was not only her granddaughter but was her best friend and caretaker. They shared many laughs, tears and memories! However, Neoma had a big enough heart and enough wisecracks for all her kids and grandkids. Neoma had a special place in her heart for her grandson Jason and her own kids “were her world.” Neoma had many friends, but one was her “partner in crime.” Margie Jean Buck was by her side and on the other end of the phone with her always! A few other special friends were Anne Marie VanWy, Pam Suhr and Roger Stokes who have also been a great part of Adolph and Neoma’s lives.
Neoma is preceded in death by her husband, Adolph Rogalla, her parents, a son Mark Douglas Rogalla, her brother, Wayne Dunkleberger and a daughter-in-law, Casey Stellini.
Neoma is survived by four of her children: son – Harry Rogalla of Grand Junction, son – Duane Rogalla of Grand Junction, daughter – Harriet Rogalla of Pullman and daughter – Nancy Rogalla of Covert; four grandsons – Scott (Katie) Rogalla of Bancroft, Jason (Stacey) Stone of Panama City, Fla., Brandon (Betsy) Stone of Grand Haven, and Kyle (Cindy) Hagger of Pullman; three granddaughters Nikki (Joe) Koblinski of South Haven, Monica (Ryan) Stewardson of Pullman and Stacy Stone of Grand Haven; seven great-grandsons, Caiden, Nolan, Braison, Hudsyn, Dawsyn, Jaxsyn and Mason; and 10 great-granddaughters, Alisyn, Matisyn, Mikaila, Autumn, Kassidy, Jenna, McKenzie, Maddie, Keirsyn and Ella. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Neoma was always full of wisecracks and had a joke for everyone. She was Mrs. Rogalla to any and all. She wore the name proudly! Even when she was not feeling well, she wanted to make sure everyone else was OK. “Take care of those kids! You better be at work,” she would say. Neoma was a strong solid foundation of the Rogalla family and many other families throughout her years. We are blessed to have been a part of her life and so very thankful to have had her with us for 91 years! Our family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Neoma’s Life on April 24, 2021. We will celebrate her with a luncheon at Stokes Homestead from 1-3 pm.
