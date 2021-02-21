Norma Lorraine Cobb was born Saturday, Jan. 3, 1920, at the family home on LeGrange Street to Purl and Joy (Gang) Cobb. She joined older brother Vincent. Little brother, Purl Junior and baby sister Carol followed.
In September 1941, she married her high school sweetheart, Albert Leins. Al was training in South Carolina in preparation for serving in World War II. Norma went to South Carolina for a visit and on the way home, they married in Bryan, Ohio. He passed in 1983 after 42 married years together.