On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 Norman Fred Siegel passed away at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer in the presence and protection of the love of his life and wife of nearly 20 years, Kellie Ann Siegel.
Norman aka “Norm” was a born in Moline, Ill. to Lou and Leona Siegel on July 14, 1957. Norm, along with his older sister Joyce, grew up with their parents in the nearby Quad-City of Rock Island, Ill. surrounded by loving and colorful aunts, uncles and cousins.
A born leader, Norm accumulated a multitude of close friends and enjoyed playing sports, particularly basketball, in which he excelled at and loved. He was also active in the local Tri-City Jewish Center and B’Nai B’rith Youth Organization (BBYO). Norm loved his parents. He adored and cherished his mother and absolutely worshiped his father, the latter of which appreciated his entrepreneurial college furniture business, modeled after Lou’s own successful “Lou Siegel Furniture” in Davenport, Iowa. Norm and his dad were inseparable.
After graduation from the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill., Norm earned his CPA while working as the lead office recruiter at Coopers & Lybrand in Chicago before attending and earning a master of business administration degree at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Ill. From there, he was recruited into the prestigious Goldman Sachs class of 1982, where he and his partners grew the Chicago office into one of the most successful in the Midwest. More importantly however, while at Goldman, he met lifetime friends and colleagues and his philosophy and commitment to loyalty and judiciousness in business dealings became entrenched in his everyday life. Also, while at Goldman, Norm was involved in recruiting and training prospective bankers and found enormous satisfaction in mentoring and nurturing young minds. This became one of his true callings.
After Goldman, Norm continued to work in investment banking and wealth management, building a portfolio of trusted clients and lifelong friendships that would go on to last decades. In the past several years, he and his partners, Bradley and Brian, formed a tight-knit, top-performing unit at Morgan Stanley where Norm rose to be a managing director of the firm.
Norm and the love of his life, wife Kellie, were happiest with family and friends on or near the water (whether on a boat, a bike or on the waterfront near their homes in Chicago, South Haven or Naples, Fla.). Norm absolutely loved his family and friends, his dogs, his work, and living life to the fullest. He also loved travel, food and a great party (whether that be as the host or the life of the party). He was intensely intellectual, driven and direct, but also inherited his father’s Jack Benny affability and infectious sense of humor.
He was a big sports fan, particularly the Chicago Bulls and Bears (this also helped him learn how to manage expectations over the years). He felt a deep obligation to take care of his family, both emotionally and strategically. One of his most special relationships was with his niece Melissa Zukerman, whom he mentored and cared deeply for since she was a toddler. From her teenage broken hearts to being Melissa’s academic benefactor (on certain conditions) the two were in constant contact and devoted to each other.
Norm had another special relationship in his life with his wife Kellie’s son Tim Keesee. After Tim completed his service in the U.S. Army, Norm became Tim’s father and mentor. He guided Tim through college and into a successful career as a fellow CPA. They had a special bond. Norm had a true life-changing event when he became a Grandpa, or “Papa.” Tim and his wife Karina welcomed their baby Evelyn Joy into the world and 3 years later their daughter Eliza Mae. Nothing brought a smile and sense of purpose to Norm’s life more than these two delightful and magical little girls. Norm is gone too soon and has left a vacuum in the lives of those he knew and touched. However, all are better, stronger, and wiser for having known him.
Beyond his loving and adoring wife Kellie, son Tim Keesee (Karina), granddaughters Evelyn and Eliza, sister Joyce Zukerman (Ron), niece Melissa Zukerman (Benjamin Goldfarb) and niece Caroline Goldfarb, nephew David Zukerman, nieces Stephanie and Abigail, Norm leaves dozens of cousins, more nieces nephews, friends and a generation of business minds who honor his desire to make the world a better place.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ donate