Our dear mother, Patricia A. Buck of Lexington, SC, passed away, June 21, 2023 peacefully in her home, surrounded by family.
Patricia was born Oct. 13, 1927 in Bangor, and lived the majority of her life in South Haven. She was married to Harold Buck and together they had 4 children. David (Nancy), Dean (Alla), Drew (Sharon), and Dawn (Lee) Terrell. Mom leaves behind her children, 7 grandchildren Ryan, Alex, Lance, Erin, William Cody, Kristal and Emily. Also 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Marjorie Carpenter, her husband Harold Buck, brothers Richard and Douglas Carpenter, sister Doria Hessey, nephew Russell Buck and also a special friend Sam.
Patricia enjoyed gardening, driving school bus, riding her motorcycle,, sewing and most of all visiting her children in 4 different states.
There will be a memorial service for her at a later date.
Donations can be made to Heart of Hospice Lexington, SC or South Haven Garden Club.
Barr-Price Funeral Homes in Lexington, SC is servicing the family.