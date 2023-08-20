Patricia A. Watkins, 81, of Bangor, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Ely Manor, Allegan. Patty was born June 9, 1942 in South Haven, the daughter of Thomas and Alberta (Gardner) Darling and has lived in the Bangor area the majority of her life.
She was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, was a Viking Club member, and was on the Bangor School Board. She enjoyed sewing, square dancing, golfing and doing childcare. Patty enjoyed watching her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Surviving are her husband, Otto whom she married April 4, 1959; 4 children, Douglas (Annette) Watkins of Bangor, Karen (Joe) Shafer of Bangor, Kelly Weber of Bangor and Jamie Watkins of Kalamazoo; 21 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Marilyn Troff of New Mexico, and Phyllis Alexander of South Dakota; 2 brothers, Duane (Gini) Darling of Bangor and Edward Darling of Delaware; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Watkins; and a sister, Francis Bierhalter.
The family will meet friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at Simpson United Methodist Church where the funeral service will be 11 a.m. with Pastor Corey Simon officiating. Interment will follow in Arlington Hill Cemetery, Bangor.